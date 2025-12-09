Rights body raises alarm over killing of another Christian spiritual leader in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 9 (IANS) A leading minority rights group on Tuesday drew attention to the killing of a Christian spiritual leader in Pakistan, who was shot dead outside his residence in Punjab province, barely two months after narrowly surviving a similar attempt on his life in Islamabad.

The Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) mentioned that the attack took place on the morning of December 5, when Pastor Kamran, along with his daughter Numeer, was leaving home to drop her off at college. As they approached their car, the right body said, an assailant on a motorcycle ambushed them, opening fire at close range and hitting Kamran multiple times. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Gujranwala city in Punjab, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The rights body highlighted that Kamran’s death sent shockwaves through the Christian community across Pakistan, leaving his wife, Salmina, and their three young children to grapple with the unimaginable loss.

According to the VOPM, the tragedy is made even more painful by the fact that Kamran had already faced violence for his dedication to serving others. Just two months ago, he was attacked by extremists in Islamabad, but he survived the shooting, though he was left injured.

“The brutal murder has reignited fears among Christians in Pakistan, already living with the constant threat of violence. Pastor Kamran’s death is not an isolated incident but part of a growing pattern of attacks against those who dare to stand for their faith in an increasingly hostile environment. The pain and loss felt by his family are echoed in the hearts of many who knew him and in the communities he served,” the VOPM stated.

The rights body stated that although police have begun an investigation, the reluctance of local authorities to take meaningful action raises concerns about the pursuit of justice.

“Pastor Kamran’s killing is yet another reminder of the deep-seated vulnerability of religious minorities in Pakistan and the impunity that often surrounds these heinous acts,” it added.

