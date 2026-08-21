August 21, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

Richard Gere praises ‘4 Rivers 6 Ranges’ maker Shenpenn Khymsar: He is just incredible

Richard Gere praises ‘4 Rivers 6 Ranges’ maker Shenpenn Khymsar: He is just incredible

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Hollywood icon Richard Gere attended the Dharamshala screening of Shenpenn Khymsar's ‘4 Rivers 6 Ranges’ where he was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Speaking during the event, Gere extended his support for the project and also appreciated Shenpenn for his unique vision. Gere admitted, Shenpenn is one of the craziest Tibetan guys he has ever come across.

Praising Shenpenn's vision, he shared, “This is one of the craziest Tibetan guys I have ever met! God bless him for being that crazy. You have to be crazy to make an independent film. This is something that is almost impossible, and it gets worse and worse and more difficult, even for me. It’s incredibly difficult to make an independent film, and he’s done it. What we have here is a Tibetan Tarantino, and I love how much energy this guy has. He is just incredible. So, this is your night, it’s your movie, and you’ve shared it with everyone else. Good luck.”

In turn also shed light on Gere's response to the movie, "Watching Richard’s response during the Dharamshala screening was an incredibly moving moment for all of us".

"He was visibly touched by the story and spoke so warmly about the necessity of independent Tibetan filmmakers taking control of our own narratives. To have someone of his stature stand behind our work gives the film a momentum we are deeply grateful for," he went on to add.

'4 Rivers 6 Ranges’ follows the journey of Chushi Gangdruk (Four Rivers Six Ranges) group, whose members embarked on a perilous journey to protect the 14th Dalai Lama and help him safely reach India in 1959.

A cinematic adaptation of Dorjee Wangdi's book ‘Flight at the Cuckoo's Behest’, the movie shows his journey through the eyes of Kunga Samten, a key member of the Chushi Gangdruk.

The film features Tenzin Jigmey in a key role, along with Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston. Tashi Kalden, Tenzin Dhondup, Thupten Chukatsang and Rigzin Phurpatsang are also a part of the movie's ancillary cast.

The Hindi version of ‘4 Rivers 6 Ranges’ is set to release on 11th September 2026

--IANS

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