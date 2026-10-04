October 04, 2026 2:43 PM हिंदी

Rhea Kapoor shares how Janhvi Kapoor’s BoF 500 saree celebrates India’s Muslin Khadi heritage

Rhea Kapoor shares how Janhvi Kapoor’s BoF 500 saree celebrates India’s Muslin Khadi heritage

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor has shared details of Janhvi Kapoor’s unconventional saree look for the BoF 500 gala in Paris.

She highlighted the intricate craftsmanship and rich Indian textile heritage behind the ensemble. Janhvi attended the prestigious fashion event in an ethereal saree crafted from 460-count Bengal Muslin, a fabric that Rhea described as “woven like air." Sharing details of the ensemble on Instagram, Rhea said the Bengal Muslin used for the saree was “Khud-Rang”, meaning unbleached, and is also known as Baft-E-Hawa, Shabnami, or Chandani.

She described the fabric as “the truest form of luxury” and highlighted that the Muslin Khadi was woven solely in India. The saree was further elevated with ornate sleeves featuring polkis, garnets and emeralds.

Posting pictures featuring Janhvi, Rhea wrote, “@janhvikapoor in Paris for the @bof gala wears @pankaj_s_heritage Ethereal 460 count Bengal Muslin which is Khud - Rang aka unbleached, woven like air, also called Baft - E - Hawa , Shabnami or Chandani, the truest form of Luxury, Muslin Khadi, woven solely in India. The sleeves are ornate with Polkies , Garnets and Emeralds amalgamated with Saraafa Tassels with Kiran and Resham fringing.”

Janhvi’s appearance at the BoF 500 gala brought together modern fashion and traditional Indian craftsmanship. She looked stunning in an off-white six-yard ensemble that combined fluid draping with an unexpected cascade of ornate gold accents, pearls, shells, and tassels.

She teamed the saree with a matching bustier-style blouse featuring delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor has frequently embraced Indian designers and traditional silhouettes while experimenting with contemporary styling.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines after an AI-generated video featuring her and Jr NTR from the song Chuttamalle from “Devara: Part 1” circulated on social media. The video digitally manipulated Janhvi’s appearance, sparking concern and condemnation from several celebrities. The content was later taken down.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Jr., NTR, and Vijay Deverakonda were among those who spoke out against the misuse of AI and expressed support for Janhvi.

--IANS

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