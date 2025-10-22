Rhea Kapoor praises Indian artisans as she wraps up Diwali season with Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Producer Rhea Kapoor ended the festive season on a stylish note, sharing glimpses of her Diwali celebration with her “OG” — sister Sonam Kapoor.

Dressed in a stunning custom Santur suit by Rimple and Harpreet, Rhea gave a preview of the brand’s new RAH diffusion line while expressing her admiration for India’s talented artisans and rich textile heritage. On Wednesday, Rhea took to her Instagram handle and shared a serries of photos featuring Sonam striking different poses for the camera. For the caption, Rhea wrote, “Wrapping up this diwali szn with my OG @sonamkapoor and this beautiful custom Santur Suit by @rimpleandharpreet in preview of their new beautiful RAH diffusion line and a look back at the riot of colours and textures we got to play with Couldn’t do it without the talented design minds and artisans our country has to offer and sonam.”

“And i will never stop getting excited or appreciative about the rich heritage and textiles we are lucky enough to find here at home. did i mention my babies are the best? @manishamelwani @chandiniw @sanyakapoor teams @dipteeagarwal @niyatiij @forummmmm.”

In the photos, the ‘Neerja’ actress looks radiant in a series of elegant outfits, striking graceful poses for the camera. One picture captures a serene moment of Sonam performing puja alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, while another shows her lovingly holding their little son, Vayu, in her arms.

Sonam Kapoor offered a glimpse into her family’s Diwali celebrations with heartwarming photos from the festivities. The actress exuded elegance as she celebrated the occasion with her loved ones, soaking in the festive spirit in a beautifully traditional setting. Alongside the caption, the ‘Khoobsurat’ actress wrote, “Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu.”

