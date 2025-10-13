October 13, 2025 11:52 PM हिंदी

Reviving roots: Women bring back the charm of handmade Diwali lamps

Reviving roots: Women bring back the charm of handmade Diwali lamps

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 13 (IANS) With Diwali just around the corner, women from rural self-help groups (SHGs) in Jaunpur are playing a vital role in keeping the spirit of the festival alive. They are spreading its light across the country and even overseas. Under the centrally-sponsored National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women — including those from the Muslim community — are crafting vibrant, eco-friendly lamps made of clay and wax, in both traditional and tricolour designs.

This year's Diwali carries special significance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to embrace “Swadeshi” (Made in India) products. The lamps created by these women not only align with this vision but also reflect the resilience, creativity, and economic empowerment of rural women.

One such initiative is the “Milki Self-Help Group”, comprising ten women who work together from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.

Most members belong to the Muslim community and include Zafrun Ejaz, Rihana, Chand Tara, Najbun, Sofia, Johri, Indu Bala, Bishakha, Subhawati, and Seema. The group leader explains that they have been engaged in this work for the past three years.

“We started with just 1,000 lamps in our first year. This year, we've already received orders for over 15,000 diyas, including from Mumbai and even abroad,” says Zafrun Ejaz, a leading member of the group.

The lamps, made without any machinery, are fully handmade, using clay, wax, and natural colours. The women buy raw clay lamps from another local SHG, helping boost the income of fellow artisans in the community.

The initial capital came from their personal savings, and later, they received financial support of Rs 1.1 lakh from the government under NRLM, which helped them scale their operations. Now, each woman earns approximately Rs 10,000 per Diwali season, contributing significantly to their household incomes.

“These are 100 per cent Swadeshi products, made by the hands of village women. There’s no factory or machine involved,” Zafrun adds proudly.

The group also shared a special moment when one of Zafrun’s husband’s friends, who lives in America, visited them and was so impressed with the diyas that he took 50 lamps with him as samples.

“He plans to light them in the US this Diwali,” she said with a smile.

Each diya burns for about an hour to an hour and a half, and they are sold individually for Rs 15, or as a pack of 12 diyas for Rs 150 — with an MRP of Rs 200. The packaging and design make them ideal not only for homes but also as festive gifts.

The women thanked Prime Minister Modi for promoting the Swadeshi movement, which has opened up new markets and opportunities for local products.

“We are proud to contribute to this movement. Let’s use what is made in our own country,” Zafrun said.

--IANS

brt/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Trump calls PM Modi ‘a very good friend’, praises India in Gaza deal speech

Trump calls PM Modi ‘a very good friend’, praises India in Gaza peace deal speech

Ben Stiller opens up on ‘worst decision’ of his life

Ben Stiller opens up on ‘worst decision’ of his life

F.I.R fame Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik’s fan thanks her for changing his life

F.I.R fame Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik’s fan thanks her for changing his life

Ankita Lokhande surprises BFF Neha Swami on her birthday with a garland

Ankita Lokhande surprises BFF Neha Swami on her birthday with a flower garland

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani congratulates co-star Amar Upadhyay for winning multiple awards

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani congratulates co-star Amar Upadhyay for winning multiple awards

Jacob Elordi thinks becoming a parent will make him 'the happiest person in the world'

Jacob Elordi thinks becoming a parent will make him 'the happiest person in the world'

Assam Rifles revered as ‘Friends of the Northeast’: Arunachal Guv

Assam Rifles revered as ‘Friends of the Northeast’: Arunachal Guv

It feels great when people recognise your achievements: Manu Bhaker

It feels great when people recognise your achievements, says Manu Bhaker after IOC felicitation

Bihar gears up for high-octane political sprint, HM Shah on 3-day whirlwind tour for nomination blitz

Bihar gears up for high-octane political sprint; HM Shah on 3-day whirlwind tour for nomination blitz

Trump, Arab leaders seal landmark peace agreement to end Gaza war

Trump, Arab leaders seal landmark peace agreement to end Gaza war