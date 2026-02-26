Sandeepa Dhar on how validation has become an issue in the social media–driven world

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar opened up about how validation has become an issue in today's social media–driven world.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sandeepa said that people are now constantly seeking validation from others, instead of accepting themselves as they are.

She further pointed out that the pressure is more on women as they are constantly judged for how they look and are expected to maintain a certain appearance at all times.

Sandeepa called this unnecessary pressure on women unfair.

She was asked, "The film (Do Deewane Seher Mein) also touches upon validation and self-acceptance. In today’s social media–driven world, do you think validation pressure has become a major issue?"

Sandeepa reacted to this by saying, "I think that is one of the central themes of the film. We are constantly seeking validation instead of accepting ourselves. We often believe that who we want to become is better than who we currently are."

"This pressure is especially intense for women. There are endless expectations about appearance—diet trends, skincare routines, cosmetic treatments, and anti-aging procedures. Women are constantly judged for how they look. At social gatherings, if a woman is not dressed up, people immediately question her. The pressure to look a certain way is far greater for women, and it is unfair", she added.

Sandeepa concluded by claiming that "We need to recognize that being yourself is enough".

She was further asked during the conversation, "The title Do Deewane Seher sounds very poetic. According to you, is this just a love story, or does it explore emotional loneliness in a modern city?"

Sandeepa revealed that she believes the movie is more than just a love story.

"Through the narrative of love, we explore many relatable themes—sibling comparison, the need for validation, self-worth, sisterhood, family values, and even the toxicity that can sometimes exist within families. So, it is not merely a romance; it is a wholesome take on relationships and emotional struggles in contemporary life," she went on to explain.

