'Revered leaders cannot be above law': Maulana Rashidi demands strict action in Avimukteshwaranand case

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) All India Imam Organisation chief, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, on Sunday slammed Swami Avimukteshwaranand, saying the recent special court order for registering an FIR against him under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of minors exposes the shocking reality that revered religious leaders, often worshipped like gods, may hide a dark and criminal side.

Rashidi called the development "deeply disturbing" and demanded strict action, warning that no spiritual status should protect anyone from the law.

Speaking to IANS, Rashidi said that while Avimukteshwaranand previously appeared in the public eye as an honest and open religious leader, the court directive for registering an FIR under the POCSO Act had come as a "shocking revelation". He noted that many religious leaders, revered like gods, may not always be what they appear, calling the situation "extremely unfortunate".

The cleric stressed that such individuals should be kept out of public view and held accountable. “Whatever the case, anyone committing such acts must face the strictest action. But now their influence protects them because they are religious leaders or high-ranking Shankaracharyas,” he added. He also suggested a thorough investigation of all ashrams and religious establishments to ensure no wrongdoing is overlooked.

The statement comes a day after a Special POCSO Court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ordered registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand, and two others over allegations of child sexual abuse. Special POCSO Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia directed the Jhunsi Police Station to file the FIR based on a complaint by Ashutosh Brahmachari. Two minors were presented during the in-camera hearing.

Rashidi emphasised that the government must take strong cognisance of such matters, warning that similar incidents involving religious leaders cannot be ignored.

--IANS

sn/vd