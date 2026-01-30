Republic Day tableaux highlight PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, instil ‘nation first’ spirit: Sanjay Seth

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Following the grand Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on January 26, awards were presented to the best tableaux and marching contingents across multiple categories in the national Capital on Friday. Presenting the awards, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth said, "The celebration highlighted India’s cultural diversity, military discipline, and the vision of a developed nation."

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth added that the Republic Day celebrations reflected the spirit of the nation.

He noted that the tableaux showcased India's progress and culture and prominently displayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

“Republic Day is a grand national festival. When we honoured the tableaux and cultural artists, it was an emotional moment. Nearly 1.4 billion citizens eagerly wait every year to witness the tableaux on January 26,” he said.

He also praised the discipline displayed by NCC cadets and Bharat Scouts, calling their performance a strong example of a 'New India.'

He added that the performances instilled a deep sense of patriotism and a ‘nation first’ sentiment among spectators.

In the Judges’ Choice category for tableaux presented by States and Union Territories, Maharashtra secured the first position, followed by Jammu and Kashmir in second place and Kerala in third.

Among the ministries, the Ministry of Culture’s tableau was adjudged the best. In the Popular Choice category, Gujarat emerged as the winner, with Uttar Pradesh securing second place and Rajasthan third. The Ministry of Education’s tableau won the top prize among ministries in the Popular Choice segment.

In the marching contingents category, the Indian Navy was declared the best under Judges’ Choice, while Assam Rifles received the Popular Choice award. Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Delhi Police won the Judges’ Choice award, and the CRPF was honoured under the Popular Choice category.

Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Secretary (Information), Government of Gujarat, said the credit for Gujarat’s success goes to the people of the state and the country. Inspired by the Chief Minister, Gujarat’s tableau with the Vande Mataram theme depicted the historic evolution of the Indian Tricolour, tracing its journey from 1906 to its official adoption in 1947.

Artist and designer Siddheshwar along with participants of the Gujarat tableau - Aastha Joshi, Surbhi Yadav, and Mittal Kumar, expressed pride in their achievement, noting that Gujarat has now won consecutively for four years, becoming the first team to accomplish this feat.

