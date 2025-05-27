Remo D’Souza looks back on a powerful moment from Hip Hop India S1 that 'really stayed with him'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Choreographer Remo D'Souza has returned as the judge for the dance reality show, "Hip Hop India Season 2".

During one of the episodes, Remo recalled a powerful moment from the previous season of the show. He shared that a dancer came up to him and said, "Sir, this show gave me the courage to tell my parents I want to do this for life." This moment remained inked in the choreographer's memory.

“It took me back to my beginnings and reminded me just how tough it is to pursue an unconventional path. That feeling reminded me of why shows like 'Hip Hop India' matter. It’s not just a competition; it’s a catalyst. For so many, it’s the step toward owning their truth," Remo added.

Meanwhile, fellow judge Malaika Arora is of the opinion that dance is a powerful form of storytelling.

Recently, Amazon MX Player unveiled a creative video featuring Malaika, in association with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

The video has digital Pokémon card packs in the form of a dramatic hip-hop dance battle, with every move being fueled by signature Pokémon powers.

Talking about this, Malaika shared, “There’s something truly magical about the world of Pokémon – the adventure, the action, the joy of discovery. Pair that with the energy of hip hop, and it just clicks. This was such a fun and imaginative concept to shoot, and it really captures how two different worlds can come together to create something unforgettable.”

“I’ve always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling, and this one's for every kid who loves the world of Pokémon and every dancer chasing that stage,” the diva added.

The new episodes of "Hip Hop India Season 2" air every Thursday on Amazon MX Player, along with Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.

--IANS

pm/