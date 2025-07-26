Suniel Shetty on bringing extra depth in ‘Hunter 2’: ‘He is a very different man’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty has opened up about his conscious effort to bring extra depth to his character in 'Hunter 2'.

Returning as Santha in the second season, the actor shared that he approached the role with a fresh perspective, making deliberate changes to his body language, emotions, and overall portrayal.

When asked if there’s a conscious effort to bring something extra or different in a second season of the same series, Suniel told IANS that as an actor, he approached 'Hunter 2' with a fresh mindset.

He said that everything about his character—body language, appearance, and emotions—has evolved.

This time, the story is driven by a father’s desperate mission to find his daughter, bringing a deeper emotional core to the role.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared, “I am very different in this season. The body language is different. The look is different. The emotions are different. Carefree and careless, Santha was in the first. Here it is more about family. And that is his only objective. There is no disturbance, but no other distraction in his life. He wants his daughter back and at any cost. He will go to any lengths to get that happening. So, I think that itself is a beautiful moment. Like any father, my obsession is Tia Nahan, and I don’t think beyond. And that is the kind of father he is in this. And if I have done justice from that point of view of being able to bring out the emotion of a real father in it. I think I would have done justice to my role.”

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, “Hunter Season 2” also stars Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht in crucial roles. The series premiered for free on 24th July on Amazon MX Player.

