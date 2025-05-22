May 22, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

Assam: 138-year-old railway station awaits inauguration by PM Modi

Assam: 138-year-old railway station awaits inauguration by PM Modi

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) A day before the inauguration of the redeveloped 138-year-old Haibargaon station in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the engineers and the officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) gave final touches on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said Haibargaon station in central Assam’s Nagaon becomes the first railway station in the northeastern state among 50 stations identified in the state for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

He said that the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country, including Assam’s Haibargaon station, on May 22.

“Thursday would be a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the northeast region. This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the ABSS as Haibargaon would be the first redeveloped railway station out of 50 stations identified in Assam, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme,” the CPRO said.

He said that the inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations, where Haibargaon’s inclusion, reconstructed at a project cost of approximately Rs 15.85 crore, signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region.

Sharma said that, unlike other inaugurations, Thursday carries special significance as it showcases the Prime Minister’s unwavering focus on transforming grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional gaps through modern connectivity.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also of the government’s intent to bring the northeast region of India into the fold of rapid national development, he pointed out.

“It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam, as it leads the state’s participation in one of the Indian Railways’ most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives.”

Sharma said that the selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation.

With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment, he said.

The CPRO said that as the Prime Minister inaugurates this gateway to a modern rail experience, Haibargaon emerges not just as a station but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam and the northeast region.

--IANS

sc/dan

LATEST NEWS

IPL 25: Santner, Bumrah, Surya star as MI storm into playoffs with a 59-run win over DC (Ld)

IPL 25: Santner, Bumrah, Surya star as MI storm into playoffs with a 59-run win over DC (Ld)

Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR; Metro services affected, flights delayed

Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR; Metro services affected, flights delayed (Ld)

Trump, again, claims credit for ending India-Pak conflict

Trump, again, claims credit for ending India-Pak conflict

Aishwarya Rai makes for a true Indian beauty in an elegant saree at Cannes 2025

In the wake of India's 'Operation Sindoor', Aishwarya Rai stunned at Cannes with 'sindoor' accentuating her hair parting

Trisha Krishnan brings infectious charm to ‘Sugar Baby’ from ‘Thug Life’

Trisha Krishnan brings infectious charm to ‘Sugar Baby’ from ‘Thug Life’

Bijnor railway station gets a makeover, PM Modi to inaugurate virtually on May 22

Bijnor railway station gets a makeover, PM Modi to inaugurate virtually on May 22

Dhanush to immortalise Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in upcoming biopic

Dhanush to immortalise Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in upcoming biopic

Ankit Bhardwaj joins the cast of 'Tenali Rama' as Anantayya

Ankit Bhardwaj joins the cast of 'Tenali Rama' as Anantayya

Tom Cruise joins forces with Academy winner Alejandro G. Inarritu for a wild comedy

Tom Cruise joins forces with Academy winner Alejandro G. Inarritu for a wild comedy

Special prayers, local joy as PM Modi set to visit Karni Mata temple

Special prayers, local joy as PM Modi set to visit Karni Mata temple