realme P4 Power brings ‘For Gen Z, By Gen Z’ design philosophy with Pearl Academy

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Gen Z is redefining what a smartphone means in everyday life. For this generation, a phone is no longer just a gadget, but a reflection of identity, creativity, and how they live. From bold looks to thoughtful details, Gen Z values design that feels real, expressive, and comfortable to use, placing as much importance on style and feel as on performance.

It is this shift in mindset that has influenced how brands think about design. realme has been responding to this change across its product portfolio.

Within this evolving landscape, the realme P Series has built a reputation for youthful and functional design made specifically for Indian users.

Earlier P Series smartphones focused on clean surfaces, bold colour choices, and practical finishes that balanced everyday durability with visual appeal. Over time, the series has evolved alongside young users, adapting to changing style preferences and usage habits while remaining accessible and relatable.

Building on this foundation, the upcoming realme P4 Power represents a more deliberate step forward in youth-driven design. Created with a clear focus on Gen Z, the smartphone follows a “For Gen Z, By Gen Z” philosophy, where technology is not only expected to perform well, but also to feel personal and expressive in everyday use.

At the centre of this approach is the TransView Design, which rethinks how technology is presented on a smartphone. Instead of hiding technical elements, the design brings inspiration from them to the surface.

Transparency, clarity, and authenticity guide this visual language, aligning closely with how Gen Z prefers technology to feel open, honest, and expressive.

This philosophy takes form through the upper crystal style panel, which features circuit-inspired patterns, fine technical detailing, and visible screw elements. These details give the device a bold, technology-focused character and highlight the beauty of how smartphones are engineered. By celebrating exposed technology, the design turns internal inspiration into an external identity.

Balancing this technical expression is the lower matte panel, finished in bold and fashion-forward colours. Designed for both comfort and individuality, the matte surface offers a confident grip while allowing users to express their personal style.

Together, the two panels create a balanced design where strength meets comfort and performance meets personality.

The overall look of the realme P4 Power reflects Gen Z’s instinctive ability to embrace contrast, an idea rooted in realme’s Power of Paradox design philosophy.

Designed at the intersection of opposites, the transview design brings boldness and balance together, where playfulness aligns with purpose and advanced technology blends seamlessly with self-expression. Instead of choosing one direction, the design proves that contrasts don’t compete; they complement, coming together in a single, cohesive visual identity.

This youth-first design language was further strengthened through a workshop between realme and Pearl Academy, one of India’s leading design institutions. As part of the initiative, students worked closely with realme design and product teams, contributing directly to the look and feel of the realme P4 Power.

Through hands-on workshops and collaborative design sessions, students were involved from early ideas and sketches to refined concepts.

For the first time, student inputs directly influenced the design of a mass market smartphone. Among the participating students, a design concept by Sankalp Panchal was shortlisted and taken forward for integration into the final product.

Beyond design contribution, the collaboration offered students real-world exposure to how products are developed at scale. It helped them understand practical considerations such as timelines, feasibility, and consumer expectations, while showing how creative ideas are refined before becoming part of a finished consumer device.

With the realme P4 Power, realme continues to strengthen its position as a youth-focused brand that listens and evolves with its audience.

By placing Gen Z creators at the centre of the design process, the brand reinforces its commitment to building smartphones that are not just made for young users but genuinely shaped by them.

