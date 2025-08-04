'Real Test cricket': Rashid Latif hails India’s Oval heist as Siraj seals historic six-run win

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif called it “real Test cricket” — a drama soaked in pressure, tactics, grit, and late twists. India’s astonishing six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval ticked every box, and for Latif, it was a throwback to the finest traditions of the format.

“Test matches in England and Australia have a charm of their own. What we saw in this series, especially the final Test, was real Test cricket — pressure, fightbacks, and tactical gambles,” Latif told IANS. “This final match turned into a fast-bowler’s contest, and the way Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled under pressure was incredible.”

On a nail-biting final day, Mohammed Siraj produced one of the finest spells of his career, taking three of the last four England wickets to complete a five-wicket haul and bowl India to a six-run win — their narrowest victory by runs in the history of Test cricket. With it, India squared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2024 series 2–2, ending an unforgettable tour on a high.

England, resuming at 339/6 and needing just 35 runs, were favourites to seal the match and the series. But Siraj had other plans.

He got things rolling by drawing a tentative poke from Jamie Smith, caught brilliantly low by Dhruv Jurel for 2. Then, after a tense few overs in which England chipped away at the target, Siraj struck again — trapping Jamie Overton LBW with a nip-backer. Umpire's call went India’s way, bringing them two wickets away from a famous win.

Prasidh Krishna, who had already bowled his heart out for four wickets, joined the act with a sensational 141 kmph yorker to clean up Josh Tongue. That brought Chris Woakes to the crease, walking out bravely with his left arm in a sling.

With England still in the contest, Atkinson heaved Siraj for a six and tried to farm the strike. But Siraj finished it in style — a searing yorker that clattered Atkinson’s off-stump and triggered euphoric celebrations from the Indian players and travelling fans.

Siraj, who had dropped a vital catch of Harry Brook earlier, spectacularly redeemed himself, ending with figures of 5 for 104 in 30.1 overs. Prasidh Krishna’s 4 for 126 ensured the two pacers accounted for nine of the ten wickets in the innings. “Siraj especially held his nerve when England looked set to win,” said Latif. “The ball to get Jamie Smith was crucial. And after that, he just didn’t let them breathe.”

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper also praised the courage of India’s returning star Rishabh Pant, who was reportedly playing through pain in the Manchester Test. “Coming back from a near-fatal accident and still standing up to keep wickets and bat under pressure — that’s inspiring for the team and fans.”

He added that India’s depth is becoming a strength, especially as they navigate a new generation: “With players like Jaiswal scoring big and Pant back, they have options. But there’s still a puzzle around the number three slot. They’ll need to back someone consistently.”

Latif also reflected briefly on Pakistan’s recent Test struggles, citing selection inconsistencies and leadership concerns: “We lost to Bangladesh and the West Indies — games we shouldn’t have lost. Our captain can be good, but juggling formats is tough. There’s talent, but we’re not making the right decisions yet.”

For India, it wasn’t just a win — it was a statement. With Gill captaining his first series, and questions circling new coaching structures under Gautam Gambhir, the comeback from 1–2 down to level the series showed depth, belief, and character.

“India doesn’t make changes based just on media or social media,” said Latif, backing the leadership. “Gill is still learning — he’s a batting captain, not a bowling one. But with players like Jaiswal and Pant, this team has options. They just need to back someone at No. 3 and build from here.”

