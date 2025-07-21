July 21, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

Ready to take up discussions on matters raised by Oppn: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday, with the House being adjourned twice -- first till noon and then again till 2:00 p.m. -- amid relentless sloganeering by the Opposition demanding an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite the ruckus, the Central government reiterated its willingness to hold discussions on all issues raised by the Opposition.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the House that the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on matters of national security, including the Pahalgam attack.

"I assure the parliamentarians that whatever discussion they want on security matters -- no matter how long -- we are completely ready to participate, whenever the Speaker allots time," Singh said, responding to Opposition MPs questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the House when they want to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the situation, stating that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would be held at 2.30 p.m. to finalise the list of issues for discussion.

"In the all-party meeting, everyone agreed that maximum discussion should take place in this session. The government is ready, but the Opposition MPs are protesting in the Well of the House. This kind of protest on the first day of the session is inappropriate. If someone wants to discuss something, they should do so according to the rules," Rijiju said.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till noon following initial disruptions.

When the din continued after the House proceedings resumed, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair in the absence of Om Birla, was compelled to adjourn the session once again till 2.00 p.m.

