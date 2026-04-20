April 20, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

RBI opens premature redemption window for sovereign gold bond 2020-21 series VII

RBI opens premature redemption window for sovereign gold bond 2020-21 series VII

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India has opened a premature redemption window for holders of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series VII, with Monday set as the exit date, offering investors returns exceeding 200 per cent on their original investment.

The central bank has fixed the redemption price at Rs 15,254 per unit, calculated as the simple average of closing prices for 999-purity gold over the three preceding business days, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Moreover, investors who subscribed at the original issue price of Rs 5,051 per unit stand to pocket capital gains of over 200 per cent. While those who applied online at issuance and availed a Rs 50 per gram discount have seen effective returns climb to nearly 205 per cent, excluding interest.

SGB holders additionally earn 2.5 per cent annual interest, disbursed semi-annually over the holding period.

The tranche which was issued on October 20, 2020, became eligible for early redemption after completing five years, consistent with RBI guidelines permitting premature exit on interest payment dates post the fifth year.

The bonds carry a full maturity of eight years, though investors are not obligated to hold until final redemption.

In addition, investors seeking to exit must submit their redemption request at the bank branch, SHCIL office or post office where the bonds were originally purchased.

Proceeds are automatically credited to the registered bank account on the redemption date.

Investors with updated personal details such as bank account, mobile number or email are advised to notify their respective bank, post office, or Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) ahead of the deadline to avoid settlement delays.

However, capital gains treatment varies by holding period and investor category.

Under post-Budget 2026 rules, gains remain tax-exempt only for original subscribers redeeming at full maturity.

Early or premature redemptions attract long-term capital gains tax if held beyond 12 months or slab-rate taxation for shorter holding periods.

Bonds acquired via the secondary market carry no capital gains exemption on redemption, and interest income remains taxable as per the investor's applicable income slab in all cases.

Notably, no fresh SGB issuances have been announced for FY2026-27, and the government has yet to release a new issuance calendar as of April 2026, leaving the future of the scheme uncertain.

--IANS

ag/rad

LATEST NEWS

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

Wayne Rooney (File photo)

Arsenal have been brilliant all season, their fans need to be better: Wayne Rooney

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan (Photo Credit: Ravikumar/Instagram)

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (File photo)

IPL 2026: All adjectives would be pretty less for Sooryavanshi, he’s one for future, says Iyer

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

Prabhsimran Singh (File photo)

IPL 2026: Calling Prabhsimran, Priyansh match-winners boosts their confidence, says Shreyas Iyer

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday (Photo: PGTI)

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday