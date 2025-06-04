June 04, 2025 3:24 PM हिंदी

Raza Murad recalls shooting days with late Amrish Puri in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jaadugar’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled his shooting days with the late Amrish Puri on the set of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Jaadugar.”

Sharing a heartfelt memory, Murad spoke about the immense impact of the legendary actor Amrish Puri, highlighting his powerful screen presence and distinctive baritone voice that captivated audiences. He expressed how fortunate he felt to have shared the screen with Amrish Puri in around 21 films.

In his heartfelt post, the 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor acknowledged the profound loss felt across the nation after Amrish’s passing, emphasizing that no one could ever replace the versatile and dedicated performer. Raza Murad also reflected on a memorable moment from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jaadugar, underscoring how Amrish Puri will always be remembered and missed by millions of fans worldwide.

He wrote, “With the giant of an actor, the iconic, immortal, baritone voiced, Amrish Puri, who had a tremendous screen presence, who had kept the audience spellbound with his great histrionic abilities. Had the privilege of sharing the screen space with Amrish ji in about 21 movies. His demise is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. Nobody could replace this versatile performer, who was totally professional and dedicated to his profession. this memorable pic is from Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Jaadugar" He would be eternally missed by his millions of fans globally.”

The post was accompanied by a photo featuring Amrish Puri and Raza Murad from the film, where both actors are seen in their character costumes.

“Jaadugar,” the 1989 fantasy comedy film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Aditya Pancholi, Amrita Singh, Amrish Puri, Raza Murad, Johnny Lever, and Pran. Mehra and Bachchan collaborated for the eighth and final time on this movie.

In the film, Amrish Puri portrayed Mahaprabhu Jagatsagar Chintamani, Amitabh played Goga (Gogeshwar), and Raza Murad took on the role of Rajbharti.

