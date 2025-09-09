September 09, 2025 12:50 AM हिंदी

Ravi Dubey sports a clean-shaven look after wrapping up the shoot for 'Ramayana'

Ravie Dubey's clean-shaven look is making heads turn

Mumbai Sep 8 (IANS) Television actor and producer Ravie Dubey, who is currently in Dubai, has been sharing an umpteen number of photos from his trip.

The actor took to his social media account on the 8th of September to share a few cool and classy pictures of himself with the iconic Emaar towers behind him as the backdrop.

Ravie captioned it as, “Beards gone, so are 10 years of fake wisdom.” The actor who opted for a clean-shaven look was seen sporting a black and white chequered shirt and white bottoms. Along with his clean-shaven look, he also sported uber-chic glares to complete his sassy look. Ravie, just a few hours ago, updated his fans on how he lost his AirPods yet again. Ravie’s sense of humour has always been one of his best USPs. Talking about the actor's personal achievement, Ravie and his star actress wife, Sargun Mehta, recently purchased a plush sea-facing apartment in the heart of Mumbai.

It was here where they welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their new house with a lot of love and warmth. Their best friend and actress Nia Sharma, who happened to visit their house, shared a few photos and videos of their new luxurious apartment. In one of the videos, Nia is seen showing the gorgeous sea view straight from Ravie's humongous balcony. Ravie and Sargun have named their house "Saubhagya". The house is located in a top-notch area of Mumbai, making the couple neighbours to cricketer KL Rahul, actor Jackie Shroff, and Javed Jaffery. The gorgeous apartment offers a clear view of the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

The interiors are seen splashed with sprawling white-themed living rooms and with touches of gold. In a video shared by Ravie a few weeks ago, he gave a glimpse of the house while welcoming Ganpati Bappa home. “Welcome to ‘Saubhagya’, Bappa… welcome to our new home. Sargun and I are blessed," Ravie captioned the clip. For the uninitiated, Ravie will be next seen in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother. Sargun and Ravie, after working in the television industry for more than a decade, recently turned producers and are producing a lot of content under their production banner “Dreamiyaata Entertainment”.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India