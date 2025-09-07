September 07, 2025 5:16 AM हिंदी

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta has turned a year older on Saturday, and showering his better half with love on her special day, husband Ravie Dubey dropped a string of love-struck photos of the couple.

Twinning in black, Sargun and Ravie were seen embracing in a warm hug, flaunting their infectious smiles.

These photographs were accompanied by an emotional note for the birthday girl. Ravie said that he imagines himself every day standing strongly behind Sargun with tears of gratitude in his eyes as he watches everyone being in awe of her.

"Love is blind , Respect isn’t , to be respected one has to be wise , receptive ,intimidating , adorable ,realistic , delusional , soft , fierce,child like and God like all at the same time, Sargun it’s your destiny to be respected by the whole world…i imagine myself every day standing strongly behind you with tears of gratitude in my eyes as i watch all beings in awe of you (sic)," he wrote, expressing his admiration for his wife.

The 'Ramayana' actor added, "i don’t know where my reverence for you comes from ,it’s not from this lifetime alone, it can’t be , you have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes ..i feel it every time i look at you ..i know it ..happy birthday my darling."

Ravie and Sargun first met in 2009 on the sets of the popular show “12/24 Karol Bagh”. During the show, these two became friends, and slowly their friendship transpired into love.

After dating for several years, Ravie proposed to Sargun in a unique way during a live show on national TV, which was a surprise for the fans.

Ravie and Sargun finally tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding in Chandigarh on 7 December 2013.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez polls

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez election

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total in the second match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea in Season 12 of the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions