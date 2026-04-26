April 26, 2026 5:04 PM हिंदी

Ravie Dubey recalls the time he channeled his inner Michael Jackson back in college

Ravie Dubey recalls the time he channeled his inner Michael Jackson back in college

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) It seems like the Michael Jackson fever has taken everyone in its grip ever since the release of the biopic on the legendary performer.

In a latest example, actor Ravie Dubey recalled the time he channeled his inner Michael Jackson back in college.

The 'Ramayana' actor took to his official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a throwback video of himself flaunting his graceful moves inspired by Michael Jackson.

Ravie's performance was a part of an inter-college festival from his engineering days.

Dropping the nostalgic clip on social media, Ravie penned the caption, "Ancient throwback 21years ago 3rd year Engineering our inter college festival ‘zodiac’ .. proof that there is a little bit of #michael in all of us (we called this break dance back then) (sic)"

Recently, the biopic on the life of the late 'King Of Pops' titled "Michael" released in the theatres.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie chronicles the journey of the American singer from his days as a part of the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson plays him in the movie, which also stars Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo as the core cast.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher remembered meeting Michael Jackson during his visit to India back in 1996. Kher admitted that the fanboy in him completely took over as he shook hands with the late legend.

Sharing his experience, Anupam wrote on Instagram, “Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory… it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

Terming the moment as "surreal" and "unbelievable", Kher stated that it was “like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience.”

--IANS

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