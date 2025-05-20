Ravie Dubey drops fun behind-the-scenes from ‘Haale Dil’ with Manisha Rani; Trailer to release soon

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) After the huge success of "Dil Ko Raffu Karr Lei" and "Lovely Lolla", Dreamiyata Drama is back with another promising tale, "Haale Dil".

Featuring the dynamic duo Manisha Rani and Nishank Verma in lead roles, the show has already stirred excitement with multiple behind-the-scenes glimpses shared online. From candid on-set moments to intense rehearsals, fans are getting a sneak peek into the magic in the making.

Ravie Dubey, one of the producers of Dreamiyata Drama, is donning the director’s hat for this project and is seen in full action mode on set, orchestrating each scene with precision.

Sharing the BTS pics of himself from the shoot on his official Instagram handle, Ravie penned the caption, "Ravie Get ready for Haale Dil and Tujhse Haii Ashiqui trailers ……..become members of Dreamiyata Dramaa youtube now …lots of surprises loading ..love you all @dreamiyatadramaa @dreamiyata".

Additionally, the makers dropped a video of Manisha posing in a simple yet beautiful saree with the caption, "surprise from #haaledil is loading."

The teaser for "Haale Dil" is expected to release shortly, further building anticipation around this emotionally gripping drama.

Dreamiyata Drama will also soon be releasing the teaser of their show "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui", featuring Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu, and Mahir Pandhi.

Speaking during the launch event of Dreamiyata Dramaa, Manisha, who will be seen as Indu in the show, shared her excitement about working with producers and actors, Sargun Mehta and Ravie. The 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' contestant revealed that she has always looked up to the work of Sargun and Ravie, and was grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them on "Haale Dil".

Talking about her role in the show, Manisha said that the character of Indu feels very special to her, as it is a reflection of her own innocence, with a slight difference in personality.

