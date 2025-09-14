September 14, 2025 8:07 PM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon hopes Team India wears black bands while playing against Pakistan

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) India is all set to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, marking Team India’s first match against Pakistan since the terrifying Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Social media seems divided on BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan, given the tension between the neighbouring countries.

Actress Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on.

Taking to her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, she wrote: "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee . Before taking victory(sic)."

Actor Suniel Shetty defended BCCI’s decision to not boycott the Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said, “It’s a world sporting body. So you’ll have to, they’ll have to abide by those rules and regulations because there’s a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes, a lot of people who are involved in it. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don’t want to see it, whether we want to go or not go."

"You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. It’s a world sporting body, you cannot blame BCCI for it. You can’t blame anybody," the 'Dhadkan' actor added.

Addressing the media, actor Zayed Khan showed confidence in Team India, saying that India will "100 %" win against Pakistan.

Applauding the captaincy skills of batsman Suryakumar Yadav, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor added, "I think India is a good team. India will win the Cup 100%. SKY is such a good batsman. He also has experience in IPL. He can be a good captain. The new generation should also get a chance."

