MP: Ravana effigy torched at dawn; video viral, festivities rocked by red car intrigue

Bhopal, Oct 2 (IANS) A shocking incident disrupted festive preparations in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Thursday morning when unidentified miscreants set fire to a Ravana effigy hours before the scheduled Dussehra celebration.

The incident occurred around 6 am at the Baghmugallia Extension ground, where the Atal Dussehra Utsav Committee had organised a grand Ravana Dahan ceremony.

State Minister Krishna Gaur was expected to attend the event in the evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a young man arrived in a new red car without a license plate and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was accompanied by several girls and had reportedly been circling the area for some time before suddenly setting the effigy ablaze.

The group fled the scene immediately after the act, leaving behind stunned onlookers and a half-charred effigy.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the moment the effigy was engulfed in flames.

The footage has sparked outrage among local residents and festival organisers, who expressed deep disappointment over the disruption of a symbolic and culturally significant event.

The Ravana Dahan was scheduled for the evening, and the premature burning has not only ruined the centrepiece of the celebration but also raised serious concerns about public safety and security arrangements.

The Dussehra Utsav Samiti (Committee) promptly informed the police. The police have launched an investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and social media videos to identify the culprits. Preliminary reports suggest that the act was deliberate and carried out with the intent to sabotage the event.

Local residents have condemned the incident, calling it an insult to tradition and a breach of communal harmony.

The Samiti has demanded strict action against those responsible. The police have assured that all efforts are being made to trace the accused and bring them to justice.

Despite the setback, organisers are working to restore the festive spirit and are considering erecting a new effigy in time for the evening ceremony.

The incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations, but the community remains determined to uphold the spirit of Dussehra.

--IANS

sktr/dan