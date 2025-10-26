Rasika Dugal reveals workout wasn't so difficult before 'healthy' Diwali laddoos

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) We all struggle with getting back to our fitness routine post the festive season, and actress Rasika Dugal also revealed that her workout did not feel so difficult before relishing those 'healthy' Diwali laddoos.

The photos dropped by the 'Mirzapur' actress on her official Instagram handle showed her working on her upper body strength.

Sharing her workout struggles with the netizens, Rasika wrote in the caption, "I promise this wasn't so difficult before 29 'healthy' laddoos (Upside-Down Face Emoji) #PostDiwaliWorkout #BackToTheGrind (Camera emoji): @rohityson_ [Diwali, #FestiveSeason, #Workout, #Fitness, #Motivation, Workout, Fitness, Motivation, Gymming] (sic)."

Rasika opted for black shorts and a gray tank top as part of her workout attire.

One of the Insta users praised the actress with the comment, "Laddos are not showing on you dear (sic)."

Another one penned, "You don't look very happy ...but you do look as if a half dozen more laddoos are not going to harm you in any way."

The third comment read, "Wow, Mam you are so Laborious."

On Thursday, Rasika marked five years of “Mirzapur 2" with a special social media post.

Looking back at her fierce and unforgettable portrayal of Beena Tripathi, she posted a video from the beloved show, along with the caption, “Just Beena things... #5YearsofMirzapur2 #BeenaTripathi #Mirzapur #MirzapurS2 (sic).”

The clip included some of Rasika’s power-packed scenes from the show as Beena. She was heard saying in one of the scenes, “Kaleen Bhaiya ki Dulhan hai hum, koi kuch kahe toh zinda gadhwan dein.”

The primary season of "Mirzapur" featured a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

For season two, most of the original cast was retained—except Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar—with a couple of new faces such as Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam joining the drama.

