May 23, 2025 12:42 PM हिंदी

Rasika Dugal reflects on the new age of ‘introverting’ amid cancelled plans

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal recently opened up about her experience navigating a month filled with unexpected cancellations — plans she hadn’t cancelled herself.

In a candid and relatable reflection, Rasika shared how she found herself spending more time alone, sitting on the couch, processing both the disappointments and unexpected joys that came with the sudden free time. Describing this period of self-reflection as "introverting," Rasika pondered a modern twist on the term.

Taking to Instagram, the Anwar actress posted a series of her candid shots where she is seen sitting on a coach and striking poses for the camera. For the caption, Duggal wrote, “I called a friend recently and she said she is 'introverting.' I had a series of cancelled plans this month (none that I cancelled!)... and found myself sitting on the couch a lot... running through the disappointments (and joys ) that some of these cancelled plans came with. I thought maybe this introspection could be best described as 'introverting.' But then is introverting still introverting if you take a photo of it?.”

Professionally, the actress has been making waves with her film “Little Thomas” which was nominated in the best actor, actress, and debut film category in the upcoming 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The film festival, which is a celebration of Indian cinema, will take place on June 20-22, 2025.

Rasika Duggal, who plays Jessie Miranda in 'Little Thomas', had earlier shared that she is "delighted" to be nominated for the comedy-drama. She stated, “I am grateful that the work is being noted and appreciated, and I am looking forward to the response of the audience when the film is screened at the festival. Audiences at film festivals are discerning, and it is always wonderful to receive their view of the work.”

--IANS

ps/

