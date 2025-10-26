October 26, 2025 7:15 PM हिंदी

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 announced, honours India’s top scientists and innovators

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Government on Sunday announced the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, the country’s highest recognition for outstanding and inspiring contributions in science, technology, and innovation.

The award honours individuals and teams whose work has made a remarkable impact across diverse scientific fields.

Instituted to recognise and promote pathbreaking research and achievements, the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is conferred under four categories -- Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, and Vigyan Team.

The Vigyan Ratna Award for lifetime achievement was given posthumously to Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar for his exceptional contribution to the field of Physics.

The Vigyan Shri Award was conferred on Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Agricultural Science), Dr. Yusuf Mohammad Seikh (Atomic Energy), Dr. K. Thangaraj (Biological Sciences), Prof. Pradeep Thalappil (Chemistry), Prof. Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit (Engineering Sciences), Dr. S. Venkata Mohan (Environmental Science), Prof. Mahan Mj (Mathematics and Computer Science), and Shri Jayan N (Space Science and Technology).

The Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, given to young scientists under the age of 45, recognised several rising researchers from across disciplines, including Dr. Jagdis Gupta Kapuganti, Dr. Satendra Kumar Mangrauthia, Shri Debarka Sengupta, Dr. Deepa Agashe, Dr. Dibyendu Das, Dr. Waliur Rahaman, Prof. Arkaprava Basu, Prof. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Prof. Amit Kumar Agarwal, Prof. Surhud Shrikant More, Shri Ankur Garg, and Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam.

The Vigyan Team Award was presented to the CSIR Aroma Mission Team for its exceptional work in agricultural science.

The awards cover 13 scientific domains, including physics, chemistry, biological sciences, mathematics and computer science, medicine, engineering, agricultural and environmental sciences, atomic energy, space science, and technology and innovation.

Nominations for the 2025 edition were received between October 4 and November 17, 2024, through the national awards portal.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar reflects India’s growing commitment to fostering scientific excellence, technological leadership, and innovation-driven growth.

By honouring the nation’s brightest minds, the award aims to inspire the next generation of researchers and accelerate India’s progress towards becoming a global leader in science and technology.

The award ceremony for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 will be held in due course, and the details will be announced separately.

--IANS

pk

