Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' unit begins 15-day grilling action schedule in Kerala!

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The unit of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has now begun its much-awaited 15-day action schedule in Kerala.

Sources close to the unit say that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi has choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which are to be shot in this schedule. Rashmika is expected to perform some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this 16-day action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, sources say the film is shaping up to set a new benchmark for female-led action in Indian cinema.

Sources had disclosed that after being deeply moved by the script, Rashmika chose to rebuild herself physically and mentally for the role. Determined to deliver an action performance that felt raw and real, Rashmika had flown to Bangkok and immersed herself in an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp.

Her daily routine there was nothing short of brutal, informed a source, who added that the actress trained for nearly eight hours every day, learning advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under globally renowned experts.

Now that Rashmika was back, the unit had begun the action schedule in Kerala.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

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