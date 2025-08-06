Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

August 06, 2025 4:09 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) A photo featuring Rashmika Mandanna in a politician’s avatar has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of speculation.

Dressed in a crisp handloom-style saree and exuding a commanding presence, the actress has left everyone wondering if a new project is on the horizon. The striking look has fuelled buzz about her possibly taking on a strong, authoritative role in an upcoming film or series. A picture of Rashmika is making waves online, and it’s a major shift from her usual glamorous style.

There’s no official update yet on what the look is for, but it has sparked plenty of buzz. Speculations are rife that this could be from her next film—possibly a serious, intense role involving power and politics. The image gives off a strong, authoritative vibe, more suited to a cabinet meeting than a red-carpet event.

A source close to the development revealed to IANS, “This isn’t just Rashmika switching things up or just another look; it is a bold and new statement everyone should look out for. This is something very different from Rashmika, there’s something about the way she’s carrying this look, poised and powerful. Wait for the big announcement about her latest project soon!”

On the professional front, the ‘Animal’ actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Girlfriend,” which is set to hit theatres on September 5 this year. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film also stars Deekshith Shetty in the lead role. Rashmika also has "Thama" lined up, where she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The film, directed by Muniya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, is said to be an intense love story set against a violent backdrop.

It follows a dedicated historian who dives deep into old manuscripts and uncovers dark secrets about local vampire legends as mysterious forces begin to surface.

In addition, she will be seen in “Mysaa,” an emotional action thriller where she plays a woman from the Gond community. The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

