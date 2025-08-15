Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Seven years ago today, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic comedy, "Geetha Govindam" reached the cinema halls.

Celebrating the release anniversary of the flick, Rashmika treated her InstaFam with a couple of BTS images from the sets of Parasuram's directorial.

Elated about the latest milestone of her romantic entertainer, the 'Animal' actress shared on her Insta: "I can’t believe I still have all these pictures from 7 years ago..Geetha Govindam will always ALWAYS be the most special film(sic)."

Urging for a reunion of the 'Geetha Govindam' team, Rashmika added: "I was just remembering everyone who was involved in this film making and it’s been faaaaar too long since we’ve all met.. but I hope they are doing super well.. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already but happy 7 Geetha Govindam."

The film shared the journey of Vijay (Played by VD), who falls in love with Geetha (Played by Rashmika) at first sight. However, an unfortunate incident makes Geetha believe that Vijay is not the right match for her.

While Geetha's family pressures her to marry soon due to her grandfather's health issues, Vijay struggles with his feelings and the fear of being just a choice for Geetha.

Produced by GA2 Pictures, "Geetha Govindam" turned out to be a success at the box office.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to IANS, Rashmika opened up about her forthcoming projects - "The Girlfriend” by Rahul Ravindran and “Thama” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shedding light on her Telugu drama, the 'Pushpa' actress told IANS: “The Girlfriend is a very special project we’ve been working on, and I truly can’t wait for you all to see it. Nadhive (music video) released recently, and the love you’ve shown has meant so much. Thank you for that!”

Sharing her views on “Thama,” the 29-year-old actress added: “Thama is another one close to my heart. It’s exciting, fun, and will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. No spoilers… for now!”

--IANS

pm/