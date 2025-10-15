Rashmika Mandanna says 'bye to desserts' as Thamma promotions begin

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna revealed that it is time for her to say goodbye to desserts as the promotions for her forthcoming supernatural drama "Thamma" have commenced.

The 'Pushpa' actress posted a video of herself on IG, scrolling through her photos with an annoyed expression on her face.

Rashmika shared her excitement about bringing her next to the audience saying, "It’s time to finally share this journey with you.. promotions have begun!! (Teary eyed and red heart emoji #Thamma...I’m sooo excited and a little nervous (not gonna lie hehe) (Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji) But mostly.. I just can’t wait to meet you guys, see your smiles, and feel all the love in person again (Heart Hands and sparkle emoji) Let’s do thisss!! (sic)"

Despite all the thrill, Rashmika is sad that it is time for her to say goodbye to her beloved desserts.

"Alsooo… the time when we say bye to desserts and all things yum begins (Crying and cheese cake emoji) (why do good things come with so much self-control ) (Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji)," the 'Animal' actress added.

Before this, Rashmika revealed the story behind shooting the dance number “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" from "Thamma".

Rashmika shared that the location of the track was chosen spontaneously, and the shoot for the “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" song was concluded within just 3-4 days.

Taking to her Insta handle, Rashmika said, "The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here..(dancing emoji) it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible..

and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised..(laughing and red heart emoji) (sic)"

--IANS

pm/