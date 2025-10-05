Rashmika Mandanna reveals the story behind the 'Tum Mere Na Huye' song from Thamma

October 05, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna left everyone in awe with her moves in the “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi", the first track from her forthcoming drama, "Thamma".

Now, sharing the story behind shooting the dance number, Rashmika said that the location of the track was chosen spontaneously, and the shoot for the “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" song was concluded within just 3-4 days.

The 'Animal' actress took to her Insta, and shared, "The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here..(dancing emoji) it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible..

and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised..(laughing and red heart emoji) (sic)"

Lauding the entire team behind the peppy number featuring Rashmika and co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, she added, "So a big big shout out to all the dancers, the costume department, the set guys, the lights department , the direction department, the production department.. everyone (Red heart emojis) This song was possible Cz of your hard work.. (Red heart emoji) They are now your Tadaka and Alok (Red heart emoji) I hope you love them, feel them, dance with them and enjoy watching them. (Dancing emoji)."

Previously, disclosing why “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" was one of the most fun moments for her on set, Rashmika said, “Definitely one of the most fun songs I’ve shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set… everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it & enjoy as much as I did while shooting for it.”

Made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thamma” features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

The highly anticipated drama is set to hit the theatres on 21 October, during Diwali.

--IANS

pm/

