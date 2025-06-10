June 10, 2025 12:33 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna kick-starts 'Kuberaa' promotions in Chennai, calls it 'special'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) After "Sikandar', actress Rashmika Mandanna is ready to once again grace our screen with Sekhar Kammula's "Kuberaa".

As release nears, the team has kickstarted the promotions for the highly-awaited drama in Chennai.

Revealing why Chennai is special for her, the 'Animal' actress penned on her official Instagram handle, "We began our Kubera promotions in Chennai, and as most of you know, Chennai holds a very dear place in my heart because of my childhood, so I was very happy."

Calling her time in Chennai epic, she added, "That being said.. I laughed so, so much that day.. omg.. what an epic evening it was!"

According to Rashmika, "Kuberaa" is a perfectly seasoned dish with all the correct ingredients.

"Sharing the screen with @dhanushkraja sir, #Nagarjuna sir, and being directed by @kammula.sekhar sir, while working with @nikethbommi sir and having music by @thisisdsp … and the whole direction department, camera department, the light department and the most adorable costume department…it feels like a perfectly seasoned dish, made just for you, with all the right ingredients of magic And I hope you feel that magic when it releases on June 20th," the diva concluded.

Rashmika further shared her promotional look on the photo-sharing app in a beautiful salwar kameez, accessorized with a gajra and huge earrings.

With Rashmika as the leading lady, "Kuberaa" will also feature Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles, along with others.

With Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre on board as the production designers of the film, the camera work has been performed by Niketh Bommi. Co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, the costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram, along with Poorvaa Jain.

Produced by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, "Kuberaa" will release on June 20.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has "Thama", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow" in the making.

--IANS

pm/

