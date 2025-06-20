June 20, 2025 11:14 PM हिंदी

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As "Kuberaa" reached the audience on Friday, actress Rashmika Mandanna took some time off her busy schedule to reflect on this fulfilling journey.

Thrilled about being a part of Shekar Kammula's directorial, she wrote in her IG, "Kuberaa...Sameera from Kuberaa.. being directed by Shekar Kammula sir.. there’s just something about him that made me perform Sameera the way I did..His genuine love for the craft always overflows to his films and that’s the reason I wanted to work with him..And when I got the chance, I just went and fully surrendered to him.. So today everything that you watch of Sameera is all him.. @kammula.sekhar sir."

Revealing what it was like working with Dhanush, Rashmika added, "When you work with such amazing people, who are just such brilliant actors.. it’s a big big biggggg responsibility to be good yourself to elevate their performances.. And acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir you have no other choice.. but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva.."

Praising Nagarjuna, she penned, "Nag sir, words can never do justice to him as a performer or him as a person but I truly adore and admire him.. he is just the best.. his way of life is just.. the most special.. it is inspirational."

Showering love on team "Kuberaa" the 'Animal' actress went on to write, "The whole gang.. you know the direction department is loveeeee @nikethbommi I LOVEDDDDDD working with you guys ya.. so so damn fun you guys are. The camera department.. the actors.. all of them are so strong with their craft..I wish them all the bestest..the costume department...@kavyasriraam and gang.. the light department.. everyone man.. everyone played their parts so well.. I am so honoured..The production @jhanvinarang..so so happy for you and proud of you @asiansunielnarang sir.. I really feel so honoured..Thankyou god! Thankyou to the extended family (fans) Thankyou to all the audience.. Thankyou to everyone.."

Rashmika concluded the note by calling Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

A still from Ghaati (Photo credit: UV Creations X)

Promo of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas