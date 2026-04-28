Rashami Desai: TV has given me utmost success that I couldn’t even imagine in my life

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) She gained recognition with her work on the small screen in shows such as “Raavan”, “Pari Hoon Main” and shot to fame with “Uttaran”, actress Rashami Desai says the small screen has given her the utmost success that she couldn’t even imagine in her life.

Asked how television shaped her identity as an actor, and did it ever feel limiting creatively, Rashami told IANS: “Creativity has no barriers, no limitations. It’s we who decide: we’ll do this, we’ll do that; we won’t do this, we won’t do that. This is my capacity X, Y, Z.”

“And television has given me the utmost success that I couldn’t even imagine in my life.”

The 40-year-old actress said that when she started her journey in Hindi television in 2006 she was just a little girl.

“When I started, I was just a girl. I had no idea that television had this level of strength, that wherever I travel in the world, people would love me, recognize me, and appreciate my work.

What else do you need? Television is here to stay, and its power is very strong. That’s why people come for promotions on reality shows and everything.”

The actress, who has also worked in films such as Dabanng 2 and JNU: Jahangir National University, added: “The subjects we work on vary, because not everyone has the same interests. Someone is interested in singing, someone in drama, someone in thrillers, and someone in something else.”

“So, yes, I think the entertainment industry itself is a very beautiful job. And it is a very responsible job. I also think it is very pure. The more honestly you work, the more honestly and lovingly the entertainment industry and your audience accept you.

Rashami was last seen in “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” based on characters created by cartoonist R. K. Laxman, especially The Common Man, and about the everyday issues experienced by the average middle-class Indian man.

--IANS

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