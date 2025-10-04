Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Rashami Desai has talked about her ongoing fitness and self-healing journey, sharing that she has shed 9 kgs of weight and continues to battle health concerns. The popular television actress also said she’s learning to take “one step at a time” and focus on doing the right things.

Rashami took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself doing yoga.

In the caption section, the actress penned down her struggles and her journey in fitness.

“Posting this was just a pure intention that the journey was not easy. Not reached to my destination but I’ve got the surety that I can do it. Coz I had no faith in me. M down 9KG and having different health concerns (sic).”

“And this are the only clothes I wear and keep telling my self that one step at a time. Everyone loves comfort and wanna do the best in life (sic).”

She concluded with a deeply personal and introspective message, where she spoke about self-acceptance, patience, and healing.

The actress concluded: “But in all that we all forget that we have relationship+commitment=ME we expect to much from our self… with this I’ve realised. The world will wait let’s do the right things and I started my journey and it’s still going on…. And I know THIS TOO SHALL PASS…..(sic).”

The 39-year-old actress made her Hindi television debut in 2006 with Raavan and then had a double role in Pari Hoon Main.

She earned big popularity with her notable work as Tapasya Thakur in Uttaran. She also took part in the reality shows Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7 and had a cameo in the 2012 film Dabangg 2 starring Salman Khan.

Desai later returned to fiction television with the love triangle Dil Se Dil Tak portraying the role of Shorvori, after which she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15.

She also played brief roles in Naagin 4 and Naagin 6 and made her OTT debut with the short film Tamas and web debut with Tandoor.

