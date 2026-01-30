January 30, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Nagpur, Jan 30 (IANS) Reigning champions Vidarbha’s hopes of sealing an outright win to qualify for the knockouts suffered a setback as they failed to take the lead against Uttar Pradesh on day two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the VCA Stadium on Friday.

Half-centuries from Danish Malewar (80) and Nachiket Bhute (63) had lifted Vidarbha from a precarious 95/6 and their 126-run stand threatened to secure a crucial first-innings lead for the hosts.

But India pacer Shivam Mavi’s incisive spell of 7/59 triggered a collapse, as Vidarbha went from 221/6 to 237 all out, leaving the scores level. At stumps, UP were 75/2 in their second innings, with skipper Aryan Juyal (35 not out) and Aaditya Sharma (25 not out) at the crease. With qualification on the line, Vidarbha’s bowlers face a stiff task to force a result.

At Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, Nagaland’s first-innings total of 366 was built around Chetan Bist’s 189, but Andhra responded with grit to reach 267/5 at stumps, though they still trail by 99 runs.

CR Gnaneshwar was unbeaten on 87, while Abhishek Reddy (51) and Karan Shinde (51) supported him well. Skipper Ricky Bhui added 46 before being dismissed, while KV Sasikanth (31 not out) offered late resistance. For Nagaland, pacer Vino Zhimomi impressed with figures of 4-45.

At Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand enjoyed a slight edge against Odisha by ending day two at 244/6 in reply to the visitors’ 282. Opener Shikhar Mohan struck a fluent 80 off 91 balls, laced with 14 fours and a six, while Kumar Kushagra (47) and skipper Virat Singh (32) chipped in and Robin Minz was unbeaten on 37 at stumps.

Earlier, Odisha added 41 runs to their overnight score before being bowled out, with Swastik Samal (79) and Govinda Poddar (64) the main contributors, while Saurabh Shekhar and Aditya Singh took three-fers each for Jharkhand.

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Baroda skipper Atit Sheth’s patient 109 took his side to 375 against Tamil Nadu. He was supported by Sukirt Pandey (84) and Ninad Rathva (66). Tamil Nadu’s spinners Jeganathan Hemchudeshan (6-120) and R Sai Kishore (4-90) were amongst the wicket-takers.

In reply, Tamil Nadu made a strong start, reaching 118 without loss in 36 overs at stumps. Vimal Kumar was batting on 66, while Athish SR was unbeaten on 42, as the duo set up an intriguing day three with the hosts trailing by 257 runs.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader (Photo: IANS)

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan (File image)

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report (File image)

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw