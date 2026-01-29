Ranji Trophy: Dubey picks 6-37 as Vidarbha take upper hand over UP in must-win clash

Nagpur, Jan 29 (IANS) Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey claimed 6-37 in 19.5 overs to bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 237 in 68.5 overs on the opening day of their must-win Elite Group A clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

By the time stumps were called, Vidarbha reached 33 for loss in 12 overs to take early honours in a game they needed to win outright to enter the knockouts. Electing to bat first, UP were struggling at 109/6 before Dhruv Jurel (96) and Shivam Mavi (47) added 92 runs for the seventh wicket to help UP cross the 200-run mark.

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem, Sukirt Pandey struck an unbeaten 73 and Ninad Rathva made 66 as Baroda reached 247/5 against Tamil Nadu. Electing to bat, Baroda were reduced to 72/4 after off-spinner J. Hemchudeshan claimed three wickets in his first four overs and captain R. Sai Kishore took one scalp.

But Rathva and Pandey steadied the innings once the pitch eased, adding valuable runs with measured strokeplay. Pandey and skipper Atit Sheth (45 not out) shared an unbroken 90-run stand for the sixth wicket, thus ensuring Baroda ended the day in a strong position after Tamil Nadu’s early strikes.

At Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, Chetan Bist struck a commanding unbeaten 160 as Nagaland reached 322/6 in 90 overs against Andhra. Nagaland were in trouble at 59/4, before Bist led a remarkable recovery, adding 167 for the fifth wicket with Dega Nischal, who made 74 from 188 balls.

The wicketkeeper-batter struck 23 fours and a six in his 217-ball stay, dominating the innings and keeping Nagaland in control. Though Nischal was dismissed late in the day and Imliwati Lemtur fell cheaply, Bist found support from Nagaho Chishi, who remained unbeaten on 37.

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha ended day one’s play at 242/6 in 92 overs against Jharkhand, with Swastik Samal (79) and Govinda Podder (64) scoring half-centuries. Jharkhand, the only side that can deny Vidarbha qualification for knockouts, were kept at bay by Odisha’s gritty batters.

