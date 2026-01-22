Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Centuries from Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad helped Mumbai seize control against Hyderabad by reaching 332/4 in 87 overs on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

On a green-tinged pitch, Hyderabad captain Mohammed Siraj chose to bowl first and struck early by removing Akash Anand after Rohit Rayudu had dismissed Akhil Herwadkar for 27. Debutant N. Nitin Sai Yadav trapped Musheer Khan lbw after lunch to leave Mumbai in trouble at 50/3.

Sarfaraz (142 not out) countered with fluent strokeplay, reaching his 17th first-class hundred off 129 balls and his first of this season, while Lad (104 not out) capitalised on a dropped chance to compile his fourth century of the ongoing competition.

The pair’s stand transformed Mumbai’s innings, with Sarfaraz striking boundaries at will and Lad rotating the strike to keep Hyderabad’s bowlers at bay. By stumps, Mumbai had wrested the initiative, leaving Hyderabad needing to give a strong response when play resumes on Friday.

At the BCCI CoE Ground 2 in Bengaluru, Ayush Doheja’s unbeaten 104 rescued Delhi from a collapse as they were bowled out for 216 in their first innings against Chhattisgarh. Delhi, who are out of reckoning to enter the knockouts, had slumped to 119/9 before Doseja combined with number eleven batter Money Grewal, who made 35, in a 97-run last-wicket stand to lift the visitors to a competitive total.

Chhattisgarh replied strongly by reaching 52 without loss at stumps to leave the contest finely poised heading into the second day. At Siechem Stadium, Jammu & Kashmir dismissed Pondicherry for 233 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy clash, with pacer Yudhvir Singh claiming three wickets. At Anantam Ground in Jaipur, Pukhraj Mann struck an unbeaten 118 to steer Himachal Pradesh to 314/4 against Rajasthan.

--IANS

nr/bsk/