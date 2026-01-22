January 22, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Centuries from Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad helped Mumbai seize control against Hyderabad by reaching 332/4 in 87 overs on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

On a green-tinged pitch, Hyderabad captain Mohammed Siraj chose to bowl first and struck early by removing Akash Anand after Rohit Rayudu had dismissed Akhil Herwadkar for 27. Debutant N. Nitin Sai Yadav trapped Musheer Khan lbw after lunch to leave Mumbai in trouble at 50/3.

Sarfaraz (142 not out) countered with fluent strokeplay, reaching his 17th first-class hundred off 129 balls and his first of this season, while Lad (104 not out) capitalised on a dropped chance to compile his fourth century of the ongoing competition.

The pair’s stand transformed Mumbai’s innings, with Sarfaraz striking boundaries at will and Lad rotating the strike to keep Hyderabad’s bowlers at bay. By stumps, Mumbai had wrested the initiative, leaving Hyderabad needing to give a strong response when play resumes on Friday.

At the BCCI CoE Ground 2 in Bengaluru, Ayush Doheja’s unbeaten 104 rescued Delhi from a collapse as they were bowled out for 216 in their first innings against Chhattisgarh. Delhi, who are out of reckoning to enter the knockouts, had slumped to 119/9 before Doseja combined with number eleven batter Money Grewal, who made 35, in a 97-run last-wicket stand to lift the visitors to a competitive total.

Chhattisgarh replied strongly by reaching 52 without loss at stumps to leave the contest finely poised heading into the second day. At Siechem Stadium, Jammu & Kashmir dismissed Pondicherry for 233 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy clash, with pacer Yudhvir Singh claiming three wickets. At Anantam Ground in Jaipur, Pukhraj Mann struck an unbeaten 118 to steer Himachal Pradesh to 314/4 against Rajasthan.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services in their Elite Group C clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in as replacements. IANS file photo

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi asks Bangladesh to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, says country is very safe.

No need to politicise, India is safe; Bangladesh should travel for T20 World Cup: Lalit Modi

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Industry leaders at Davos

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Global experts at Davos

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes (File image)

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes