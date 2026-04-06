April 06, 2026 9:53 AM हिंदी

Ranjeet aces gym exercise at 84, takes cue from his villain days of holding heroines in movies

Ranjeet aces gym exercise at 84, takes cue from his villain days of holding heroines in movies

Mumbai April 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Ranjeet, was recently seen putting his best foot forward at the gym, at the age of 84.

The actor was seen trying his best to perform the cable chest fly exercise, pulling the handles inward on the gym machine.

In the video, Ranjeet can be seen attempting the gym exercise as his daughter, who is also his gym trainer, motivates him with a Bollywood twist.

Initially, the 83-year-old actor is seen struggling with movement and coordination. His daughter standing right behind him guides him through the exercise

As the veteran actor is unable to do the exercise correctly, his daughter opts for a fun trick, and playfully reminds him of his old Bollywood days referring to where he would as a villain grab or full heroines in movies.

Ranjeet, instantly is seen at ease and humorously states, “Toh aise bolo na.”

Immediately after taking that cue the actor is seen performing the exercise in the same exaggerated and dramatic style but this time using the gym instrument.

The actor took to a social media account to share this fun video and captioned it as, “Ayeee... Agar aisa hi workout karuga, to hamesha fit rahuga... tnx to my coach & daughter.”

Talking about Ranjeet, the actor was started as one of the most recognised villains in Hindi cinemas especially during the 1970s and 80's of Bollywood.

While it is said that the actor in real life is a very good human being, on screen he only essayed the roles of scary and evil villains.

The actor has appeared in many movies namingly Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halal Lawaris, Sharmeelee.

The actor has been a part of the industry for over 5 decades now.

–IANS

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