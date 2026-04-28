Rani Mukerji: Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is over the moon with the response her latest release “Mardaani 3” got when it had its digital premiere. She says her character Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore, she has found her place in the hearts of people globally.

Rani said, “For me, the journey of Mardaani 3 is incredibly emotional because it has connected with audiences everywhere, first in theatres and now across the world on Netflix. The film had a strong theatrical run, crossing milestones for a female-led action film and franchise, and today, seeing it trend among the top films for a whole month on streaming is deeply humbling.”

Rani said: “This success signifies a shift: audiences are embracing powerful, female-led narratives across platforms.”

She says that it proves that content with purpose, stories about courage, justice, and real issues, can be both commercially successful and culturally impactful.

“For a female-led action film to hold its ground in cinemas and then trend at the top on streaming for weeks tells you one thing clearly: audiences want stories driven by power, purpose, and truth.”

The actress added: “This kind of success signifies something very powerful to me,that stories with honesty, emotion, and a strong moral voice can travel anywhere. They can begin in a theatre and can also find a home in millions of hearts across the world.”

“What makes this even more special is that the entire Mardaani franchise is being rediscovered together—that tells me this story is not just entertainment, it’s a voice that continues to resonate.”

Rani further shared: “Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore; she has found her place in the hearts and minds of people across India and the world, which is why the franchise continues to receive love. The response to Mardaani 3 worldwide tells us that female-forward stories are not niche,they are universal.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 follows the story of rescuing girls who go missing without a trace.

--IANS

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