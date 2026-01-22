Rani Mukerji refuses to reveal about her love story with Aditya Chopra, says its ‘not meant for TV’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji almost revealed how her husband and ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra stole her heart and proposed to her for marriage.

The actress who recently appeared on star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, to promote her upcoming movie Mardaani 3, was quizzed on her love story by Kapil.

Kapil in his quintessential fun style, asked Rani, “Jo insaan generations ko romance sikha chuka hai… usne Rani ko propose kaise kiya?”

Rani, with her trademark charm, instantly dodged the question with a smile and said, “Woh sab cheezein TV ke liye thodi na hai…”

Kapil being Kapil, cracked up with the perfect save “Jo jo TV pe bata sakte ho woh bolo… saari toh nahi bol sakte.’

Talking about Rani Mukerji special episode, the show will also see women inspectors arrive to celebrate the mastiverse Mardaani 3.

Rani will be seen stepping in as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, and making the episode flip into a full investigation mode.

Between the questioning, the banter and the Mastiverse madness, the episode will also be seen delivering a hilarious game moment as Rani and Archana Puran Singh team up for the game of dumb charade.

Talking about Rani Mukerji, the actress marked 30 years of her journey in Bollywood on January 12th, 2026. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is all geared up for her upcoming movie Mardaani 3 to release on January 30.

