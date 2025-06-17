Randeep Hooda wishes he could freeze time as his parents mark 54 years of togetherness

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda took a moment to celebrate a special milestone in his family, as his parents marked 54 years of marriage.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, the Jaat actor expressed his deep admiration for their enduring bond and confessed he wished he could stop time to hold on to moments like these. Randeep shared a couple of photos with his parents from their vacations. He also posted candid images of his father and mother. For the caption, Hooda wrote, “Happy 54th marriage anniversary to my lovely parents .. I’m so blessed to have been born out of this union .. so many times I wish I could stop time just for them .. forever grateful.”

His father, Ranbir Singh Hooda, is a professional medical surgeon, while his mother, Asha Hooda, is actively involved in social work.

Earlier on Father’s Day, the 'Sultan' actor reflected on a challenging phase in his life, sharing how his father remained a pillar of support during times of serious health struggles and financial difficulties.

Randeep Hooda told IANS, “There was a time when I wasn’t doing so well with my education in Melbourne, and the idea to become an actor sprung up. My father had already said if you’re going to be soiling your life in Australia with education, you might as well return. And that’s when the acting career conversation first happened. He tried to stop me a lot initially, which any parent who isn’t from this industry would do. But once he started seeing my passion for it, he truly became my backbone in my support system. He advised me to learn the skills required for the job instead of being dependent on others.”

The 48-year-old actor also opened up about the challenges he faced during the making of his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ While juggling the responsibilities of acting, directing, and producing the film, he suffered a serious accident that led to major health setbacks. The road to recovery was demanding, and financial pressures began to mount.

At this critical juncture, it was his father who came to his rescue. His father Dr. Ranbir Hooda sold Randeep’s property in Mumbai to help fund the completion of the project. The actor called this gesture a defining moment that gave him the strength and encouragement to persevere and bring his dream to the screen.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen playing the antagonist Ranatunga in “Jaat.” Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film featured Sunny Deol in the titular role.

--IANS

ps/