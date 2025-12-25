December 25, 2025 5:30 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda is celebrating Christmas with his wife Lin Laishram. On Thursday, the actor and his wife took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post.

They shared a series of pictures from their vacation in an undisclosed location. In the pictures, the couple can be seen having a gala time with good food, liquor, horses, and serene locales.

They wrote, “Christmas filled with fresh air and lots of horsey love because sometimes the quiet moments in nature are the real celebration. Where the world slows down and makes you relook at what really matters. About the moments and the sunsets. Christmas 2025 (sic)”.

Earlier, Lin had said that her heart is full of gratitude as she celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by friends Vijay Varma, Sayani Gupta and husband Randeep Hooda among many others. Lin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself glowing in a white dress as she posed for pictures with her friends and flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

“A birthday wrapped in love, laughter with friends and a heart full of gratitude with the sweetest blessing on the way. Thank you so much to everyone for the birthday wishes and all the love.Truly Loved”. she wrote as the caption.

It was on November 29, when Lin and Randeep announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. Making the announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)”.

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

After inaugurating Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, PM Modi recalls timeless legacy of three national icons (Photo: IANS)

After inaugurating Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, PM Modi recalls timeless legacy of three national icons

Suniel Shetty celebrates 43 years of togetherness with his love arc and soulmate

Suniel Shetty celebrates 43 years of togetherness with his love arc and soulmate

Imran Khan's former aide attacked in UK, PTI says concerned about safety of political dissidents

Imran Khan's former aide attacked in UK, PTI says concerned about safety of political dissidents  

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

HM Amit Shah declares MP future hub for MSMEs, notes India's Forex reserves hitting $700 Bn mark (Photo: @DrMohanYadav51/X)

HM Amit Shah declares MP future hub for MSMEs, notes India's Forex reserves hitting $700 Bn mark

Sun Pharma’s Taro recalls over 17,000 units of antifungal shampoo in US: FDA

Sun Pharma’s Taro recalls over 17,000 units of antifungal shampoo in US: FDA

AWS denies outage reports as users flag disruptions in US, India

AWS denies outage reports as users flag disruptions in US, India

Gujarat CM launches Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025 (Photo: @Bhupendrapbjp)

Gujarat CM launches Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Hindus should unite to avoid situation like Bangladesh in India: Dhirendra Shastri

Hindus should unite to avoid situation like Bangladesh in India: Dhirendra Shastri