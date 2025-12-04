Randeep Hooda wades into Tiger’s water: There is no greater joy

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda stepped into a forest stream during a recent visit to the wild, saying the water had likely been the same that a tiger drank from just hours earlier.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him cooling off in a water body, amidst a forest.

In the clip, he is heard saying: “This is probably the water the tiger has been drinking this morning and I am in it. There is no greater joy than being in this water.”

On November 29, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram announced that they are all set to welcome their first born.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The two tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

The couple has always been vocal about their shared values and love for the wild.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer action film“Jaat”. He will next be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

