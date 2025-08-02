Randeep Hooda pens emotional note for his beloved horse Ranji as he bids adieu

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Randeep Hooda shared a heartfelt note for his beloved horse Ranji, who passed away this week at the age of 23. The actor-filmmaker said that the horse took him flying over many obstacles and won him many medals.

He first wrote the lines of the song "Seasons in the Sun", originally written by Jacques Brel and famously covered by Terry Jacks in 1974 in the caption section of his Instagram.

In a heartfelt note, Randeep recounted Ranji’s extraordinary life story. From being rejected by the army for his small size and a failed eye operation, to narrowly escaping a life pulling tangas.

The actor then went on to write: “Born in 2002 sired by Gaylord (GY) in an army depot. Rejected by the army for his size and to cover up a botched up eye worm operation. This one eyed little horse was auctioned and bought by a tanga wala.

“A quick phone call from a Colonel Dahiya to a Colonel Ahlawat about the promise being wasted pulling Tangas all his life saved him from that life. The Colonel saab, reluctant to sell his wonder baby, had to pay EMIs and he came into my life outta sheer destiny and made my life so much richer.”

Revealing why he named his horse Ranji, Randeep shared: “I named him Ranji coz of his one eye like Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gaekwar (Ranji trophy is named after him). Due to his free upbringing by the Colonel he turned out to be a free spirited and a naughty child.”

“He jumped out or crawled out of all kinds of stables we put him in. With his childlike vivacious personality there was never a dull moment with him around. Always wanting to be running free. He jumped that way too.”

The actor added: “He took me flying over many obstacles, sometimes with my eyes shut for the scare of it and won me many medals. He was always way superior to my riding skills at the time but he carried me well.”

Randeep revealed that Ranji unfortunately contracted laminitis in his prime years.

“A disease due to which most horses are euthanised. I just gave him some time and thanks to Dr Pheroz Khambatta he bounced back and was jumping again. A very rare case.”

“Many times complications rose in due course and the horrible question of putting him down raised its head. All I said was “let’s give him some time.” He always bounced back like the little tennis ball he was thanks to his loving grooms over the years, Khem Singh, the many Bhoom Singhs, Revat Singh, Megh Singh and Sumer Singh.”

The actor concluded: “He finally passed on to the other realm at 23 years old which is like in the 90s in horse years. Heartbroken and almost not wanting to keep horses anymore I bid you farewell my dear trusted friend. My Ranji. We just ran out time brother.”

--IANS

dc/