Ramya Krishnan ‘finally watched’ ‘Padayappa’ in a theatre for first time

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan shared that she recently watched her iconic 1999 film Padayappa in a theatre for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video from the theatre. She expressed her joy and surprise at experiencing the Rajinikanth-starrer on the big screen years after its release.

She wrote: “Finally watched PADAYAPPA in the theater for first time.”

“Padayappa” is a 1999 Indian Tamil-language action drama film and directed by K. S. Ravikumar.

It stars Sivaji Ganesan in his penultimate release and Rajinikanth in the titular lead. Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Abbas, Sithara and Preetha star in the film too.

The film revolves around the title character and his family being targeted in a generations-long revenge by his cousin Neelambari, a narcissistic woman who was left humiliated after Padayappa rejected her love proposal as he was in love with her good-natured home worker Vasundhara.

It became Tamil cinema's highest-grossing film at that point. Ramya's performance was highly praised. The film also won five Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Ramya started her acting career with the Malayalam film Neram Pularumbol. She played a small role in the Hindi film Dayavan that starred veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Her breakthrough came from K. Raghavendra Rao directed movies with successful movies such as Alludugaru, Allari Mogudu and Major Chandrakanth.

She played the role of a devoted wife of Sri Annamacharya in the film Annamayya.Her biggest Kannada hits include Gadibidi Ganda and Mangalyam Tantunanena.

Ramya made her debut as a heroine in Hindi films with Yash Chopra's Parampara. She acted in a few more Hindi films including Subhash Ghai's Khalnayak, Mahesh Bhatt's Chaahat, David Dhawan's Banarasi Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, and Shapath with Mithun Chakraborty.

She was recently seen in Purushothamudu by Ram Bhimana.

--IANS

dc/