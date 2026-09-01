Ram Temple CEO selection committee recommends three names, Trust to take final call

Ayodhya, Sep 1 (IANS) Three names for the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple were recommended by the three-member search committee comprising Lt General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli, in its report submitted to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday.

The final decision will be taken by the temple trust, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj thanked the search committee members for their "tireless work".

"We are grateful for their efforts and will consider the recommendations before the Trust board meeting tomorrow," he said.

Asked whether the CEO's name will be announced after the Trust's meeting, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that it depends on the decision of the Temple body.

"I am hopeful that the announcement should be made; however, the final decision depends on the Trust," he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Kohli (retd) said that he, along with other members of the committee, is fortunate and grateful to Lord Ram for the opportunity.

"It is such a kind of work in which transparency and fairness are extremely required," he told reporters.

Describing the selection process, the former judge said: "You will be surprised to know that from July 11 to 18, we received 5,585 applications. Scrutinising each of them was a huge task, so we held a meeting on the 19th (of July) and decided to create a Google Form, where we marked the applicants according to their eligibility."

"A Google Form of 600 marks was prepared, which was sent to all the candidates, out of which 3,570 responded. Again, each of these was scrutinised. We had decided that all those who scored more than 60 per cent would be considered," he added.

The former judge said that further categorisation of 108 people was done, who scored 470 marks or above out of 600.

"We virtually interacted with the 108 people over four days, and subsequently called 17 people for physical interaction at the Ayodhya Dham, out of which 16 attended," he said while adding that all the interviewees were marked based on different parameters.

"We have recommended three names whom we thought are the most suitable on the basis of their vision, understanding of issues, and their devotion to Lord Ram," he mentioned.

--IANS

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