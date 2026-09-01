September 01, 2026 6:15 PM हिंदी

Ram Temple CEO selection committee recommends three names, Trust to take final call

Ram Temple CEO selection committee recommends three names, Trust to take final call

Ayodhya, Sep 1 (IANS) Three names for the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple were recommended by the three-member search committee comprising Lt General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli, in its report submitted to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday.

The final decision will be taken by the temple trust, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj thanked the search committee members for their "tireless work".

"We are grateful for their efforts and will consider the recommendations before the Trust board meeting tomorrow," he said.

Asked whether the CEO's name will be announced after the Trust's meeting, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that it depends on the decision of the Temple body.

"I am hopeful that the announcement should be made; however, the final decision depends on the Trust," he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Kohli (retd) said that he, along with other members of the committee, is fortunate and grateful to Lord Ram for the opportunity.

"It is such a kind of work in which transparency and fairness are extremely required," he told reporters.

Describing the selection process, the former judge said: "You will be surprised to know that from July 11 to 18, we received 5,585 applications. Scrutinising each of them was a huge task, so we held a meeting on the 19th (of July) and decided to create a Google Form, where we marked the applicants according to their eligibility."

"A Google Form of 600 marks was prepared, which was sent to all the candidates, out of which 3,570 responded. Again, each of these was scrutinised. We had decided that all those who scored more than 60 per cent would be considered," he added.

The former judge said that further categorisation of 108 people was done, who scored 470 marks or above out of 600.

"We virtually interacted with the 108 people over four days, and subsequently called 17 people for physical interaction at the Ayodhya Dham, out of which 16 attended," he said while adding that all the interviewees were marked based on different parameters.

"We have recommended three names whom we thought are the most suitable on the basis of their vision, understanding of issues, and their devotion to Lord Ram," he mentioned.

--IANS

cg/vd

LATEST NEWS

Indian athletes undergoing ‘smart track’ training at SAI Bengaluru ahead of Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan later in September. Photo credit: SAI Media

Asian Games 2026: Indian athletes undergoing ‘smart track’ training at SAI Bengaluru

Ariana Grande suffers 'deep cut', says she will ditch her high heels

Ariana Grande suffers 'deep cut', says she will ditch her high heels

Divya Seth Shah on daughter Mihika’s demise: I’d never want her beautiful life to be reduced to merely her loss

Divya Seth Shah on daughter Mihika’s demise: I’d never want her beautiful life to be reduced to merely her loss

30-member Parliament delegation from Myanmar set to begin India visit

30-member Parliament delegation from Myanmar set to begin India visit

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar picked subject to fitness clearance for Afghanistan T20Is to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13. Photo credit: IANS

Bumrah, Rana, Washy picked subject to fitness clearance for Afghanistan T20Is

Egypt: Aerial display by Sarang helicopter team major highlight of El Alamein Air Show

Egypt: Aerial display by Sarang helicopter team major highlight of El Alamein Air Show

Gal Gadot says she won’t likely return as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot says she won’t likely return as Wonder Woman

100-year-old Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan for expansion of seminary (File Image)

100-year-old Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan for expansion of seminary

Adani Energy Solutions becomes highest ESG-scored utility company globally

Adani Energy Solutions becomes highest ESG-scored utility company globally

Nani joins Keerthy Suresh's Onam celebration over video call

Nani joins Keerthy Suresh's Onam celebration over video call