Ram Gopal Varma raises questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region. According to the modified directive, stray dogs are to be sterilised, vaccinated, deformed, and then released back into the areas from where they were picked up. However, this order does not apply to dogs that are rabid or exhibit aggressive behaviour.

The 'Sarkar' maker has asked the apex court, "How exactly does a dog’s vaccination certificate protect a child from being bitten, mauled, or killed on the street?- Are dogs expected to carefully read their medical file before deciding whether to bite or not?"

Talking about the dogs who will not be released, Varma shared, "Do we have the infrastructure, manpower, and monies to test crores of street dogs for rabies?"

He further asked, "Who will track and record the mental health profile of each dog?".

Also, "if a dog attacks one moment, but wags its tail in the next moment, is it aggressive or friendly?- Will a committee of lawyers, dog lovers, veterinarians, and dog psychiatrists sit together to decide the emotional mood swings of each of the dogs?"

The director further asked SC if it plans to form thousands of special court to examine every accused dog before deciding whether to leave it back in it’s place or to do whatever with it?

For the unversed, the Supreme Court has prohibited feeding dogs in public places. "Feeding must only be done in designated areas".

This raised the question, "Who decides the “designated areas”? and on what basis?" for the 'Shool' maker.

Also, "How will strays know about these designated areas? — Will specially designed Google Maps for dogs provide them directions?"

Varma further asked about preventing the migration of dogs from one locality to another.

At last, the filmmaker asked why there is no mention of the dog attack victims, including those of even children being killed?

Varma has requested the Honourable Supreme Court to take all this into consideration before passing the final order.

