Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni says 'My family is truly blessed' after welcoming twins

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) One of the most beloved couples in Tollywood, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, recently embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed twin babies- a son and a daughter.

Overwhelmed with all the love being showered on her newborns and their family, Upasana decided to share a gratitude note on social media for everyone who prayed for her and the babies, and has been a part of this beautiful journey in one way or another.

She uploaded a video that included glimpses of Ram Charan and other close family members and friends from the baby shower ceremony.

It was further revealed that Upasana gave birth to the twins in the very same hospital room where she had earlier welcomed her daughter Klin.

We could also see Ram Charan and Upasana entering the hospital premises, with Chiranjeevi waiting patiently.

Upasana's heartfelt post read, "Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU My family is truly blessed. @tejesvirao & the entire @theapollohospitals team — your care & commitment meant everything to us.(sic)"

She further thanked all the Ram Charan fans for all the love and prayers.

"To RC’s fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety...To everyone across the world who prayed for us — your blessings will be cherished forever," the note further read.

Refreshing your memory, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their second pregnancy during Diwali 2025.

Upasana treated the netizens with a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) and penned, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings".

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot back in June 2012 and welcomed their firstborn in June 2023.

