February 10, 2026 8:59 AM हिंदी

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni says 'My family is truly blessed' after welcoming twins

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni says 'My family is truly blessed' after welcoming twins

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) One of the most beloved couples in Tollywood, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, recently embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed twin babies- a son and a daughter.

Overwhelmed with all the love being showered on her newborns and their family, Upasana decided to share a gratitude note on social media for everyone who prayed for her and the babies, and has been a part of this beautiful journey in one way or another.

She uploaded a video that included glimpses of Ram Charan and other close family members and friends from the baby shower ceremony.

It was further revealed that Upasana gave birth to the twins in the very same hospital room where she had earlier welcomed her daughter Klin.

We could also see Ram Charan and Upasana entering the hospital premises, with Chiranjeevi waiting patiently.

Upasana's heartfelt post read, "Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU My family is truly blessed. @tejesvirao & the entire @theapollohospitals team — your care & commitment meant everything to us.(sic)"

She further thanked all the Ram Charan fans for all the love and prayers.

"To RC’s fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety...To everyone across the world who prayed for us — your blessings will be cherished forever," the note further read.

Refreshing your memory, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their second pregnancy during Diwali 2025.

Upasana treated the netizens with a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) and penned, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings".

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot back in June 2012 and welcomed their firstborn in June 2023.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan: Absence of work has detrimental feelings

Amitabh Bachchan: Absence of work has detrimental feelings

India–US tech ties get AI push in Silicon Valley

India–US tech ties get AI push in Silicon Valley

Silence is complicity: US groups warn on Bangladesh

Silence is complicity: US groups warn on Bangladesh

I-PAC raid row: SC to hear ED plea alleging interference by CM Mamata Banerjee today

I-PAC raid row: SC to hear ED plea alleging interference by CM Mamata Banerjee today

Indian-American doctor runs as independent for US Congress

Indian-American doctor runs as independent for US Congress

Indian American Ashok Baddi announces bid for Michigan House

Indian American Ashok Baddi announces bid for Michigan House

Global Hindu alliance urges action on Bangladesh abuses

Global Hindu alliance urges action on Bangladesh abuses

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni says 'My family is truly blessed' after welcoming twins

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni says 'My family is truly blessed' after welcoming twins

US briefing flags Islamist threat in Bangladesh

US briefing flags Islamist threat in Bangladesh

Babul Supriyo calls Arijit Singh 'an intelligent guy', reflecting on his retirement decision

Babul Supriyo calls Arijit Singh 'an intelligent guy', reflecting on his retirement decision