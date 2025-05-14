May 14, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) A video clip posted by Telugu star Ram Charan showing him enjoying his blockbuster film 'RRR', along with his film's director S S Rajamouli and co-star Jr NTR, at the Royal Albert Hall in London is now winning hearts online.

Ram Charan, who posted the clip on his Instagram page, wrote, "RRR Forever" with a heart symbol next to it.

The video clip shows the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra delivering a scintillating live orchestral performance on the occasion. Not just that, it also shows both the actors sharing a lighter moment with their director, even as Ram Charan's wife turns director and shoots these fun moments, saying she is making 'RRR2'.

Earlier this week, the X handle created for the film RRR had put out a tweet that read, "LONDON… here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall London on Sunday, May 11th for a musical celebration of India’s epic action drama."

A day after the event, the handle put out a tweet that read, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain."

Director S S Rajamouli's 'RRR', an acronym for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, shattered records at the box office to emerge as India's biggest blockbuster when it released in 2022.

The film smashed all records right on day 1, overtaking Rajamouli's own 'Baahubali 2'. 'RRR' became the number one opener of Indian cinema with a worldwide day one business (gross) collection of ₹ 223 crore. The film ended grossing ₹1,253–1,387 crore worldwide, setting several box office records including becoming the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 worldwide.

Starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Allison Doody amongst a host of other popular actors from Indian cinema, RRR was a period action film. It was a fictional take on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju’s lives before they started their fight for independence.

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase