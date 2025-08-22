Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet while celebrating his 70th birthday

August 22, 2025 1:42 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan gave an emotional touch to his father Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday as he hugged the "Mega Star” and touched his feet.

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a video from the birthday celebration, where Chiranjeevi, whom the actor tagged as his “hero”, could be seen cutting the cake. As the superstar fed Ram some cake, the “RRR” actor touched his father’s feet and hugged him.

In the caption, Ram credited his father Chiranjeevi for all the success he has tasted till now.

“Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you,” he wrote.

The actor mentioned that Chiranjeevi at 70 is growing younger.

“At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday @chiranjeevikonidela,” he wrote as the caption.

Chiranjeevi holds the record for the most "Industry Hits" in Telugu cinema, with eight films emerging as the top-grossers of their time—a feat unmatched by any actor in the industry's 100-year history.

He is also celebrated as one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema and has been feted with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 from the Government of India. In 2024, he was honoured with a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry.

The star was last seen in Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. It is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. He will next be seen in Vishwambhara, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles.

--IANS

dc/

